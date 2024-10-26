Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 18,984 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 287.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

