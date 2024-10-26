Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5,585.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

ResMed Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.35. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

