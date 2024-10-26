Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

