Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 220 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $562.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.85.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

