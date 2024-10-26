Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY25 guidance to $1.07 to $1.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.200 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 276,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,076. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.