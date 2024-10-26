SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SJM Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

