SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0075 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $65.05 million and approximately $213,192.31 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00237224 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,730,904,299 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,728,907,916.021204 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00750697 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $253,335.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.