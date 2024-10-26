SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the September 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMCAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 850,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,149. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. SMC has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

