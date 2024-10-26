Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

