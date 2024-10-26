Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $60.10 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 16.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

