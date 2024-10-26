Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.
Sonic Automotive Price Performance
Shares of SAH stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.60.
Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
Featured Articles
