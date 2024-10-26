South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

SOBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

South Bow Stock Down 2.8 %

South Bow Company Profile

SOBO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 414,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,022. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

