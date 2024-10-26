Southern Arc Minerals Inc. Sells 228,510 Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) Stock

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) insider Southern Arc Minerals Inc. sold 228,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$17,138.25.

Japan Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of JG stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Japan Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.18.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

