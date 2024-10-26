Southern Arc Minerals Inc. Sells 228,510 Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) Stock

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) insider Southern Arc Minerals Inc. sold 228,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$17,138.25.
Japan Gold Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of JG stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Japan Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.18.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.