Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Earnings History for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.