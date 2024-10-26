Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

