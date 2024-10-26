Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Raised to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

