Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Down 43.0% in October

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

NIKL stock remained flat at $12.89 on Friday. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

