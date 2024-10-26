Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Down 43.0% in October

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance
NIKL stock remained flat at $12.89 on Friday. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $18.48.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile
