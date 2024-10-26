Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Position Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URNM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

