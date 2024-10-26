St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.15. 120,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 172,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,000 shares of company stock worth $14,115,533 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.