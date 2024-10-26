St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $66.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

