St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

