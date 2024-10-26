St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

