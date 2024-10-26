Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.45 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Steem has a total market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,480.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.64 or 0.00527424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00104237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00237434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00027572 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00068269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,682,938 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

