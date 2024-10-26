Stifel Nicolaus Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $250.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC traded down $20.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

