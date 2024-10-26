Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Report

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. released its third quarter earnings report on October 23, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

According to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. disclosed this information in compliance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The full details of the press release can be found in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. specified that the contents of this filing and its exhibits are not to be considered as filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, they are not subject to the liabilities of that section nor are they incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly stated otherwise.

The company did not provide additional financial statements in this filing beyond the press release. The cover page interactive data file (XBRL) is also included within the filing as Exhibit 104.

T. Clay Stinnett, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company as of October 23, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders can review the full details of Stock Yards Bancorp’s third quarter financial performance in the attached press release.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stock Yards Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

