StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

