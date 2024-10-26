StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iteris

Iteris Price Performance

Iteris stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,093,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.