StockNews.com Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $250.50 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $159.89 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.