StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,065. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

