StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 0.7 %
XELB opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
