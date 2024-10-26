StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Up 244.4% in October

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 26.60% of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWZ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

