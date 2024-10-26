Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 1,453.7% in October

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 1,453.7% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.7 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 84,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.29.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.