Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $28,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 587.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

