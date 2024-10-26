Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28. 407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

