STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.82 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.06). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.06), with a volume of 6,772 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,703.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,857.14%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

