Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.62 ($0.06), with a volume of 63,603 shares traded.

Synairgen Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

