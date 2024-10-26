Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $501.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.88. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.91 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

