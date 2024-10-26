Taiko Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.39 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Taiko has a market cap of $107.39 million and $21.66 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00237224 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,150,568 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,150,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.36905806 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,934,815.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

