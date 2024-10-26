Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the September 30th total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
