Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

AVSD opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

