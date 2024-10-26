Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.