Team Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,931 Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV)

Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVMV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMV was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

