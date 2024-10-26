Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.350-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.35-$19.45 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $469.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.99 and its 200 day moving average is $410.56. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $475.73.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.