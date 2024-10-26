Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.
Telstra Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
