Tenon Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

