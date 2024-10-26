Tenon Financial LLC Purchases 19,837 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 14.6% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

