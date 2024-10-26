Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9 %

TER traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.75. 3,573,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,266. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

