Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $227,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

