TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $180.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

