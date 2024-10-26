Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

