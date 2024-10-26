The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,339 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after buying an additional 454,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

BK opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.